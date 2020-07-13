Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Piney Mountain, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Piney Mountain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2032 ELM TREE CT
2032 Elm Tree Ct, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1691 sqft
Ready to go like new construction. Beautiful townhome with neutral finishes and lots of natural light. Spacious open floor plan.Large eat-in kitchen with island.
Results within 5 miles of Piney Mountain

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Abington Place
2697 Aldersgate Way
2697 Aldersgate Way, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
LUXURY Townhome ~4 Br-3 Ba~Det Garage~ 10-15 mins North 29 - Luxury brickfront Townhome with detached 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
706 HOLLY HILL DR
706 Holly Hill Drive, Greene County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2824 sqft
FOR RENT: Large 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home with Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Laundry on First Floor, Mostly Finished Basement with Rec Room and Full Bath, 2 Car Garage and Deck on .25 acres in Holly Hill Subdivision.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1446 Timberwood Blvd
1446 Timberwood Boulevard, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2287 sqft
1446 Timberwood Blvd Available 08/15/20 Hollymead Walk Townhome With Rooftop Terrace! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th This 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Lakes South
2567 Aspenwood Road
2567 Aspenwood Road, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2026 sqft
2567 Aspenwood Road Available 07/25/20 Forest Lks South- Handsome Single Family Home~2 car gar~Unfinshd basement-Yard - Available July 25 2020 Handsome Single Family Home + 2 car gar, +Unfinished basement +Large Yard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
1850 Charles Ct
1850 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
1665 RAVENS PL
1665 Ravens Place, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1276 sqft
Hollymead //Rt 29 North single family home , One level living 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, All new paint and carpet,new kitchen , nice level yard, storage building, off street parking.Hollymead, Sutherland and Albemarle.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Forest Lakes
521 CADDY ALLEY
521 Caddy Aly, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1996 sqft
Brand new home-never lived in and ready for immediate occupancy just minutes from NGIC, hollymead Town Center and Charlottesville. This bright spacious end unit formal model townhome is ready for occupancy.

1 of 1

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
2725 Gatewood Cir
2725 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
2732 Gatewood Cir
2732 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1140 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome, Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Friendly Neighborhood!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
1832 Charles Ct
1832 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
1832 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Hollymead & Sutherland School District 2 BR Townhouse - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the neighborhood
Results within 10 miles of Piney Mountain
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
22 Units Available
Starr Hill
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,485
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
The Woods community is located on a quiet country road just behind the Agnor Hurt Elementary School. The location of The Woods effortlessly integrates both country and city living in a pet-friendly neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
18 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
6 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1627 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
Linden Lane
2427 Peyton Drive, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1000 sqft
You’ll love where you live at Linden Lane! Located just down the street from the new Shops at Stonefield, this community offers spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment homes that are affordably priced in this up and coming area.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1013 Grove Street
1013 Grove Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
1013 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR/2 B House Close to the UVA Hospital! Attn: UVA Nurses, Doctors, Medical Staff, and Students! - 1013 Grove Street is a rare gem in Charlottesville, with historic character and an exceptional yard
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Piney Mountain, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Piney Mountain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

