All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Find more places like 7622 LISLE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pimmit Hills, VA
/
7622 LISLE AVENUE
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:57 AM

7622 LISLE AVENUE

7622 Lisle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pimmit Hills
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7622 Lisle Avenue, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Work.Live.Play. by Tysons. Charming and bright 3BR/2BA ranch in Pimmit Hills. Flat lot w/ a fully fenced yard. Westgate/Kilmer/Marshall school pyramid. Storage Shed is for Landlord's use. Fully fenced yard. Pet would be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7622 LISLE AVENUE have any available units?
7622 LISLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
Is 7622 LISLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7622 LISLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7622 LISLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7622 LISLE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 7622 LISLE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7622 LISLE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7622 LISLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7622 LISLE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7622 LISLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7622 LISLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7622 LISLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7622 LISLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7622 LISLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7622 LISLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7622 LISLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7622 LISLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pimmit Hills 3 BedroomsPimmit Hills Apartments with Balconies
Pimmit Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPimmit Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Pimmit Hills Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VACalverton, MDCloverly, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDColesville, MDWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University