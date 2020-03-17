2111 Pimmit Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Ideal location! Larger than your average Pimmit neighborhood home with an enclosed porch off the back facing the expansive fenced backyard. 3-bedroom/1-bath with an attractive 1/4-acre lot backing Pimmit Run. Just minutes away from Tyson's Corner, the West Falls Church Metro, and I-495, I-66, and Rte. 7. Natural gas heat and cooking. Small utility shed and driveway. Walking distance to Lemon Road Elementary and only a mile from Kilmer Middle School and Marshall High School. Someone is going to grab this fast! One pet permitted with deposit.

Single family home that contains 2,100 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.