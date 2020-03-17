All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Find more places like 2111 Pimmit Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pimmit Hills, VA
/
2111 Pimmit Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:53 PM

2111 Pimmit Drive

2111 Pimmit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2111 Pimmit Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Ideal location! Larger than your average Pimmit neighborhood home with an enclosed porch off the back facing the expansive fenced backyard. 3-bedroom/1-bath with an attractive 1/4-acre lot backing Pimmit Run. Just minutes away from Tyson's Corner, the West Falls Church Metro, and I-495, I-66, and Rte. 7. Natural gas heat and cooking. Small utility shed and driveway. Walking distance to Lemon Road Elementary and only a mile from Kilmer Middle School and Marshall High School. Someone is going to grab this fast! One pet permitted with deposit.
Single family home that contains 2,100 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Pimmit Drive have any available units?
2111 Pimmit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 2111 Pimmit Drive have?
Some of 2111 Pimmit Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Pimmit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Pimmit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Pimmit Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 Pimmit Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2111 Pimmit Drive offer parking?
No, 2111 Pimmit Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2111 Pimmit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Pimmit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Pimmit Drive have a pool?
No, 2111 Pimmit Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Pimmit Drive have accessible units?
No, 2111 Pimmit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Pimmit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Pimmit Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 Pimmit Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2111 Pimmit Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VADunn Loring, VAFalls Church, VAIdylwood, VAMcLean, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Vienna, VALake Barcroft, VAWolf Trap, VAAnnandale, VAWoodburn, VASeven Corners, VAOakton, VAMantua, VAPotomac, MDGreat Falls, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia