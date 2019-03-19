Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1755 GILSON STREET
1755 Gilson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1755 Gilson Street, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location, minutes to Tyson's corner, seconds to 66 & 495, shopping and Silver line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1755 GILSON STREET have any available units?
1755 GILSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pimmit Hills, VA
.
Is 1755 GILSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1755 GILSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 GILSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1755 GILSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills
.
Does 1755 GILSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1755 GILSON STREET does offer parking.
Does 1755 GILSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 GILSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 GILSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1755 GILSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1755 GILSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1755 GILSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 GILSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 GILSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 GILSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 GILSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
