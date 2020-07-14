All apartments in Petersburg
Petersburg, VA
Windham Hills Apartments
Windham Hills Apartments

439 Roundtop Ave · (804) 294-3105
Location

439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA 23803

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2BR / 1BA-1

$699

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windham Hills Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen. Add in cross ventilation features and a greater level of privacy that comes with only two apartment homes per floor and you?ll notice your home is noticeably more efficient and less noisy than most apartments. Even with all that, Windham Hills is affordable. Rents allow residents with more moderate incomes to enjoy the conveniences of a stable residential neighborhood, access to transportation, and close proximity to area schools, shopping and entertainment.\nWe cover your water, sewer, and sanitation costs every month, making budgeting easier than ever.\nCall or visit Windham Hills today. We have maintenance-free homes available now and would love to welcome you as a new resident of our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 2 Options: $699 Deposit or Security Bond
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200/Pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed. Weight limit 25 lb per animal
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windham Hills Apartments have any available units?
Windham Hills Apartments offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $699. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Windham Hills Apartments have?
Some of Windham Hills Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windham Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Windham Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windham Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Windham Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Windham Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Windham Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Windham Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windham Hills Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windham Hills Apartments have a pool?
No, Windham Hills Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Windham Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Windham Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Windham Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windham Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Windham Hills Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windham Hills Apartments has units with air conditioning.
