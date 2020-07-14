Windham Hills Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 2 Options: $699 Deposit or Security Bond
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200/Pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed. Weight limit 25 lb per animal
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.