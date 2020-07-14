Windham Hills Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen. Add in cross ventilation features and a greater level of privacy that comes with only two apartment homes per floor and you?ll notice your home is noticeably more efficient and less noisy than most apartments. Even with all that, Windham Hills is affordable. Rents allow residents with more moderate incomes to enjoy the conveniences of a stable residential neighborhood, access to transportation, and close proximity to area schools, shopping and entertainment.

We cover your water, sewer, and sanitation costs every month, making budgeting easier than ever.

Call or visit Windham Hills today. We have maintenance-free homes available now and would love to welcome you as a new resident of our community!