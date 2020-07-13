Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system 24hr gym playground pool e-payments bbq/grill internet access parking

Take a Virtual Tour Now!



Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg. Our spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer you the features and amenities you desire at an affordable price.



Take a dip in one of our two swimming pools, let the kids play on the playground and fit in a workout at our 24-hour fitness center. Our pet-friendly community is beautifully landscaped and has a picnic area for you to enjoy. You can easily access I-85, I-95 and I-295 to get anywhere you need to be in the Tri-Cities area. Virginia State University, Fort Lee, Southpark Mall and Old Towne Petersburg are all nearby. You’ll find plenty of outdoor recreation like golf as well as dining and shopping, all within minutes of our community. Tanglewood Apartments are the perfect place to come home to every day – we look forward to welcoming you!



Petersbur