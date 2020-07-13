All apartments in Petersburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Tanglewood Apartments

1700 Johnson Rd · (804) 352-2031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 160D · Avail. Sep 26

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 033C · Avail. Sep 3

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 039C · Avail. Sep 9

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 117B · Avail. Aug 18

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 926 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tanglewood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
24hr gym
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
Take a Virtual Tour Now!

Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg. Our spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer you the features and amenities you desire at an affordable price.

Take a dip in one of our two swimming pools, let the kids play on the playground and fit in a workout at our 24-hour fitness center. Our pet-friendly community is beautifully landscaped and has a picnic area for you to enjoy. You can easily access I-85, I-95 and I-295 to get anywhere you need to be in the Tri-Cities area. Virginia State University, Fort Lee, Southpark Mall and Old Towne Petersburg are all nearby. You’ll find plenty of outdoor recreation like golf as well as dining and shopping, all within minutes of our community. Tanglewood Apartments are the perfect place to come home to every day – we look forward to welcoming you!

Petersbur

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: 25lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tanglewood Apartments have any available units?
Tanglewood Apartments has 4 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tanglewood Apartments have?
Some of Tanglewood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tanglewood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tanglewood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tanglewood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tanglewood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tanglewood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tanglewood Apartments offers parking.
Does Tanglewood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tanglewood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tanglewood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tanglewood Apartments has a pool.
Does Tanglewood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tanglewood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tanglewood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tanglewood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Tanglewood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tanglewood Apartments has units with air conditioning.
