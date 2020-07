Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.Lee, Colonial Heights, and Olde Towne! Your apartment home at Summit Pointe includes garbage, emergency maintenance, and professional on-site management. Ask us about our reduced utility bundle!

Summit Pointe is located in the heart of the Tri-Cities area. We are close to Virginia State University and Fort Lee. Whether you are affiliated with Fort Lee, a student at a local university or college or just looking for a cooler more hip place to live without breaking your budget, Summit Pointe is the NEW place to be. Summit Pointe has 2 bedroom apartment homes with modern kitchens. We are a pet friendly community with flexible lease terms.

When you are looking for an established community that offers convenience to stores, schools and major highways while still tucked away in a scenic residential neighborhood Summit Pointe should be your first and last stop. We have a dynamic new management team excited to meet you. We have invested a lot in improvements will make your lifestyle easier. Our residents love that the bus line stops right out in front of the community. Many of our units have washer and dryer hook ups already in them and you can rent the units from us. Any units that do not have a hook up have another easy option so you can do your laundry at HOME! You are able to choose your own cable or satellite service. Call and schedule your tour today our available units are not lasting because of our incredible improvements and affordability.