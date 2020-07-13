Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse playground

Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans. Our two-story Townhomes come with private patios. Choose up-graded finishes, that include LED lighting and luxury plank flooring.



Pets are welcome and our community includes a pool, clubhouse, play and dog walking areas plus two over-sized laundry rooms. Contact us now for details and start enjoying the location and value of your new home immediately!