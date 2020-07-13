Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crater Square Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
playground
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans. Our two-story Townhomes come with private patios. Choose up-graded finishes, that include LED lighting and luxury plank flooring.\n\nPets are welcome and our community includes a pool, clubhouse, play and dog walking areas plus two over-sized laundry rooms. Contact us now for details and start enjoying the location and value of your new home immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Crater Square Apartments have any available units?
Crater Square Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $799, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $849, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $949. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Crater Square Apartments have?
Some of Crater Square Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crater Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Crater Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crater Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Crater Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Crater Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Crater Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Crater Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crater Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crater Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Crater Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Crater Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Crater Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Crater Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crater Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Crater Square Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crater Square Apartments has units with air conditioning.