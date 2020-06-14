All apartments in Petersburg
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:45 PM

2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG

2532 Bogese Drive · (804) 863-0001
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2532 Bogese Drive, Petersburg, VA 23805

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
$100 discount on 1st months rent only for approved application that moves in no later than 12/15/19 - 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator Large rear deck, attached 2 car garage, beautiful formal rooms with hardwood flooring, huge master suite with office. Heating & A/C electric heat pump. Small dogs considered with separate non refundable pet fee of $300, No Section 8, $1,495.00 month / $1,495.00 deposit >>>VIEW BY KEY DEPOSIT<<<

Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):
Electricity - Dominion
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Petersburg
(FYI - Proof of Utilities & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys)

*KEY DEPOSIT = (NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Mon-Fri 9AM-3:30PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your drivers license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4672931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG have any available units?
2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG have?
Some of 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG is pet friendly.
Does 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG does offer parking.
Does 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG have a pool?
No, 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG have accessible units?
No, 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG has units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG has units with air conditioning.
