2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

$100 discount on 1st months rent only for approved application that moves in no later than 12/15/19 - 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator Large rear deck, attached 2 car garage, beautiful formal rooms with hardwood flooring, huge master suite with office. Heating & A/C electric heat pump. Small dogs considered with separate non refundable pet fee of $300, No Section 8, $1,495.00 month / $1,495.00 deposit >>>VIEW BY KEY DEPOSIT<<<



Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):

Electricity - Dominion

Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Petersburg

(FYI - Proof of Utilities & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys)



*KEY DEPOSIT = (NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Mon-Fri 9AM-3:30PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your drivers license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4672931)