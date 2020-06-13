Apartment List
/
VA
/
pantops
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

70 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pantops, VA

Finding an apartment in Pantops that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1991 Asheville Drive
1991 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1737 sqft
Move-in Ready! Small Dog Friendly Pantops Townhouse - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/20/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 20th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
321 ROLKIN RD
321 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2062 sqft
Lovely, spacious end unit Townhome. Convenient to I64, downtown C'ville, Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm Insurance & shopping. The home has 4 finished levels of living space with an open floor plan w/9'ceilings, attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2105 Sundown Place
2105 Sundown Place, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2950 sqft
2105 Sundown Place Available 07/01/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Pantops Townhouse With Views! - AVAILABLE JULY 1st This 3 bedroom, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Pantops

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1276 Chatham Ridge
1276 Chatham Ridge, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1880 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1276 Chatham Ridge Available 07/11/20 1276 Chatham Ridge - Custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in convenient River Run.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stonehenge
1 Unit Available
1054 Cheshire Ct
1054 Cheshire Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 Cheshire Ct Available 09/22/20 1054 Cheshire Ct - Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in Stonehenge. Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee. (RLNE5757242)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large kitchen with alcove for

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunter's Hall
1 Unit Available
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 08/03/20 3 Level Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
129 Waterbury Court
129 Waterbury Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
129 Waterbury Court Available 08/01/20 3br 1.5ba Upgraded Town Home Minutes to Downtown/UVA and I64 - 129 Waterbury Ct ***In order to view the Property please follow Covid-19 Regulations to view.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown and conveniences from upper level apartment in this gorgeous Victorian. updated bathroom,Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and deck.Small pets negot. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
634 WATSON AVE
634 Watson Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1346 sqft
Unique "Round House" on Watson! Walk to downtown, or 5 mins to 29 or I64 from this central location. Open concept layout, two bedrooms one bath. Recently renovated. Large fenced yard on a lot that is >.5 acre in the city. Pets considered.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
815 ST CLAIR AVE
815 Saint Clair Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2200 sqft
Newly renovated 4BR, 3 bath single-family home, 15 minute walk to the Downtown Mall. 2,200+ sf w/ large porch, outdoor patios, and unfinished basement. 0.8 acre yard.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
115 Greenwich Court
115 Greenwich Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
115 Greenwhich Court - A spacious 3 bedroom town home end unit located in the Ridgecrest Community in Belmont. Nestled away but conveniently positioned close-by to UVA, historical Downtown Charlottesville and I-64.
Results within 5 miles of Pantops
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Starr Hill
22 Units Available
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Four Seasons
18 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
9 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$852
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,339
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Johnson Village
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pantops, VA

Finding an apartment in Pantops that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Pantops 1 BedroomsPantops 2 BedroomsPantops 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPantops 3 BedroomsPantops Apartments with Balcony
Pantops Apartments with GaragePantops Apartments with GymPantops Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPantops Apartments with Parking
Pantops Apartments with PoolPantops Apartments with Washer-DryerPantops Dog Friendly ApartmentsPantops Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAFarmville, VA
Culpeper, VALake of the Woods, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityJames Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College