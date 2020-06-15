All apartments in Pantops
1935 Asheville Drive

1935 Asheville Drive · (434) 973-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA 22911

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1935 Asheville Drive · Avail. Aug 3

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1809 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd

This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The attached home features 1,809 finished sqft, three living levels, hardwood floors throughout the main living level, a rear deck, and an attached 1 car garage. Enjoy miles of sidewalks for walking, biking, and running, multiple playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, plus ponds stocked with fish.

The main level offers an open living room, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher), a center island and a pantry, plus a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private full bath, plus two additional bedrooms, and hallway bath.

The lower, walk-out level of the home offers flex space, which would be perfect for a family room or home office, plus a half bath, and a full size washer/dryer.

Rent includes: trash dumpster pickup and exterior maintenance.

This property is within the following school district:

* Stone-Robinson Elementary
* Burley Middle
* Monticello High

No smoking is allowed at the property. Up to two pets are negotiable with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee, per animal plus a monthly $25 pet rent, per animal. Some breed and weight restrictions apply. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,800 due. First month's rent of $1,800 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

(RLNE4461316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Asheville Drive have any available units?
1935 Asheville Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1935 Asheville Drive have?
Some of 1935 Asheville Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Asheville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Asheville Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Asheville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1935 Asheville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1935 Asheville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Asheville Drive does offer parking.
Does 1935 Asheville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1935 Asheville Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Asheville Drive have a pool?
No, 1935 Asheville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Asheville Drive have accessible units?
No, 1935 Asheville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Asheville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 Asheville Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 Asheville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1935 Asheville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
