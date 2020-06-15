Amenities

1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd



This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.



The attached home features 1,809 finished sqft, three living levels, hardwood floors throughout the main living level, a rear deck, and an attached 1 car garage. Enjoy miles of sidewalks for walking, biking, and running, multiple playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, plus ponds stocked with fish.



The main level offers an open living room, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher), a center island and a pantry, plus a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private full bath, plus two additional bedrooms, and hallway bath.



The lower, walk-out level of the home offers flex space, which would be perfect for a family room or home office, plus a half bath, and a full size washer/dryer.



Rent includes: trash dumpster pickup and exterior maintenance.



This property is within the following school district:



* Stone-Robinson Elementary

* Burley Middle

* Monticello High



No smoking is allowed at the property. Up to two pets are negotiable with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee, per animal plus a monthly $25 pet rent, per animal. Some breed and weight restrictions apply. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,800 due. First month's rent of $1,800 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



