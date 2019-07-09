106 E LOCUST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Rambler in Historic Occoquan available for immediate move-in. Situated on almost 1/3-acre lot with spacious deck, cozy firepit and outdoor storage shed. Take a short stroll to the Town of Occoquan for shopping, dining and beautiful views of the Occoquan River. Hardwood floors on the main level, new carpeting in the basement, freshly painted throughout. Updated bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, combination living & dining room. Den/office space on main level. Basement offers large rec room with recessed lighting plus BONUS room with attached full bath & walk-in closet. W/D in unit. Easy access to 95, 123 & Old Bridge Road. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with pet deposit.