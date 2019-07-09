All apartments in Occoquan
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

106 E LOCUST STREET

106 East Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

106 East Locust Street, Occoquan, VA 22125
Occoquan

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Rambler in Historic Occoquan available for immediate move-in. Situated on almost 1/3-acre lot with spacious deck, cozy firepit and outdoor storage shed. Take a short stroll to the Town of Occoquan for shopping, dining and beautiful views of the Occoquan River. Hardwood floors on the main level, new carpeting in the basement, freshly painted throughout. Updated bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, combination living & dining room. Den/office space on main level. Basement offers large rec room with recessed lighting plus BONUS room with attached full bath & walk-in closet. W/D in unit. Easy access to 95, 123 & Old Bridge Road. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 E LOCUST STREET have any available units?
106 E LOCUST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Occoquan, VA.
What amenities does 106 E LOCUST STREET have?
Some of 106 E LOCUST STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 E LOCUST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
106 E LOCUST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 E LOCUST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 E LOCUST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 106 E LOCUST STREET offer parking?
No, 106 E LOCUST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 106 E LOCUST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 E LOCUST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 E LOCUST STREET have a pool?
No, 106 E LOCUST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 106 E LOCUST STREET have accessible units?
No, 106 E LOCUST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 106 E LOCUST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 E LOCUST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 E LOCUST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 E LOCUST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
