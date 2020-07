Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court parking guest parking package receiving trash valet

At The Elms, you'll find the space and location you desire and the comfort you deserve in a beautifully landscapped setting. The Elms at Oakton is located across the street from the Oak Marr Recreation Center. Oak Marr Rec Center offers an Olympic-sized indoor pool, health and fitness classes and a driving range with par 3 golf courses. The Elms at Oakton is conveniently located near Tysons Corner, Fair Oaks Mall, I-66 and the Capital Beltway. If metro access is a must have, you'll enjoy knowing that the Vienna Metro Station (Orange Line) is just 2 miles from our community & the Metro Bus will pick you up & drop you off at the community. In every way, you'll find the complete lifestyle you deserve and the balance you've been looking for. An Award winning team of professionals consistently delivers a warm and genuine approach to caring for our residents. The Elms team is not just committed to providing an exceptional customer experience, we work to build a sense of community.