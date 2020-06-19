All apartments in Oakton
9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:24 AM

9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR

9921 Kingsbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9921 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NESTLED among the trees at end of cul-de-sac**End Unit 3BR/2BA house**Private Master Suite on Upper Level**Great patio for enjoying cookouts**Hardwood floors**Washer & Dryer**ONE pet considered on case-by-case basis w/Additional $500 Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR have any available units?
9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR have?
Some of 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9921 KINGSBRIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.

