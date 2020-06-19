Rent Calculator
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE
9908 Oak Branch Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9908 Oak Branch Drive, Oakton, VA 22181
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just remodeled. All new appliances, cabinets, hardwood floor, carpet, paint, tiles, baths and granite countertop. Vacant and priced to rent. One year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE have any available units?
9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakton, VA
.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oakton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakton
.
Does 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9908 OAK BRANCH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
