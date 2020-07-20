All apartments in Oakton
9813 FOX REST LANE

9813 Fox Rest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9813 Fox Rest Lane, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
EXQUISITELY BUILT ALL BRICK COLONIAL SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE W/ LOW MAINTENANCE AND LOW UTILITIES COST. FENCED BACK YARD. GAS COOK/HEAT. STORM DOOR. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT w/ A FULL BATH. AVAILABLE NOW. OWNER IS LOOKING FOR NON-SMOKER TENANT WITH NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9813 FOX REST LANE have any available units?
9813 FOX REST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Is 9813 FOX REST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9813 FOX REST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9813 FOX REST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9813 FOX REST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9813 FOX REST LANE offer parking?
No, 9813 FOX REST LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9813 FOX REST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9813 FOX REST LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9813 FOX REST LANE have a pool?
No, 9813 FOX REST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9813 FOX REST LANE have accessible units?
No, 9813 FOX REST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9813 FOX REST LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9813 FOX REST LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9813 FOX REST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9813 FOX REST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
