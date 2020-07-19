All apartments in Oakton
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

9778 OLEANDER AVENUE

9778 Oleander Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9778 Oleander Avenue, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Walk to Vienna Metro - Nottaway Park ** Spacious 5 bedroom colonial with screened rear porch within walking distance to~VIENNA METRO & Oakton HS. Main level family room with wood fireplace opens to large screened porch over looking rear yard.~ Extended eat-in kitchen with pantry.~ VACANT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE have any available units?
9778 OLEANDER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE have?
Some of 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9778 OLEANDER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9778 OLEANDER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
