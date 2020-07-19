9778 OLEANDER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Walk to Vienna Metro - Nottaway Park ** Spacious 5 bedroom colonial with screened rear porch within walking distance to~VIENNA METRO & Oakton HS. Main level family room with wood fireplace opens to large screened porch over looking rear yard.~ Extended eat-in kitchen with pantry.~ VACANT