9778 OLEANDER AVENUE

Walk to Vienna Metro - Nottaway Park ** Spacious 5 bedroom colonial with screened rear porch within walking distance to~VIENNA METRO & Oakton HS. Main level family room with wood fireplace opens to large screened porch over looking rear yard.~ Extended eat-in kitchen with pantry.~ VACANT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
