9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities
PRICE IMPROVED! GREAT LOCATION & SPACIOUS - 1BR, 1BA just Minutes to VIENNA METRO!*** Neutral PAINT & Nicely CARPETED !*** Large Owner's Bedroom! ! ***Separate Laundry Room w/WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!*** Parking Included*** CEILING FANS in Living Room and Dining Room!*** Kitchen with room for a cafe table & two chairs!*** Community OUTDOOR POOL*** SO CONVENIENT to Rt. 66/495, Bus Line, Close to Metro & upcoming SCOUT District *** Minutes to Mosaic District***One PET Allowed, Case by Case! *** Longer Leases Accepted*** Only Pay Electric & Cable!!!