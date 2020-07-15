All apartments in Oakton
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:51 AM

9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE

9712 Kingsbridge Drive · (703) 349-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9712 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA 22031

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
PRICE IMPROVED! GREAT LOCATION & SPACIOUS - 1BR, 1BA just Minutes to VIENNA METRO!*** Neutral PAINT & Nicely CARPETED !*** Large Owner's Bedroom! ! ***Separate Laundry Room w/WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!*** Parking Included*** CEILING FANS in Living Room and Dining Room!*** Kitchen with room for a cafe table & two chairs!*** Community OUTDOOR POOL*** SO CONVENIENT to Rt. 66/495, Bus Line, Close to Metro & upcoming SCOUT District *** Minutes to Mosaic District***One PET Allowed, Case by Case! *** Longer Leases Accepted*** Only Pay Electric & Cable!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
