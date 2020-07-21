9419 COLONADE DRIVE

Beautiful Light-filled Spacious townhouse in sought-after Virginia Center. Large Deck. Fenced backyard. Steps to Nottoway Park. Excellent schools. Walk to the Vienna metro. Close to transportation, I-66, Rt 29, Rt-123. Shops, restaurants
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
