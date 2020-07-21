All apartments in Oakton
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:16 AM

9419 COLONADE DRIVE

9419 Colonade Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9419 Colonade Dr, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Light-filled Spacious townhouse in sought-after Virginia Center. Large Deck. Fenced backyard. Steps to Nottoway Park. Excellent schools. Walk to the Vienna metro. Close to transportation, I-66, Rt 29, Rt-123. Shops, restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9419 COLONADE DRIVE have any available units?
9419 COLONADE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9419 COLONADE DRIVE have?
Some of 9419 COLONADE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419 COLONADE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9419 COLONADE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 COLONADE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9419 COLONADE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9419 COLONADE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9419 COLONADE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9419 COLONADE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9419 COLONADE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 COLONADE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9419 COLONADE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9419 COLONADE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9419 COLONADE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 COLONADE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9419 COLONADE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
