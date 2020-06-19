All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD

3424 Jermantown Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3424 Jermantown Rd, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
4-bedroom, 3-full bath single family home on half an acre in prime location in Fairfax. 6 parking spaces minimum in the driveway! Close to 50, 29 and 66. 10 minutes to GMU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD have any available units?
3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Is 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD offers parking.
Does 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD have a pool?
No, 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3424 JERMANTOWN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University