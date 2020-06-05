All apartments in Oakton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3166 Borge Street

3166 Borge Street · (703) 270-1011 ext. 1
Location

3166 Borge Street, Oakton, VA 22124

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3166 Borge Street · Avail. now

$2,297

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1737 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent in Top Rated Oakton, VA! - Spacious 3 Level Town Home in Oakton, VA. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms is newly renovated from top to bottom!! Galley Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Step down to an Entertainment Area off the kitchen which can be used as a Family Room!! Separate Dining Room and Living Room. Master Bedroom features a dressing area and 4 Closets!! Completely renovated bathrooms! Finished Walk Out Basement with Wet Bar and Fire Place. Walk out on to the Patio for those lovely summer days for grilling. Washer and Dryer in the home. Located close to playground, metro bus stops and plenty of shopping! Minutes away from I-66 and I-495.

Tenant pays for electric and water (no gas!)

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

