3166 Borge Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground bbq/grill

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent in Top Rated Oakton, VA! - Spacious 3 Level Town Home in Oakton, VA. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms is newly renovated from top to bottom!! Galley Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Step down to an Entertainment Area off the kitchen which can be used as a Family Room!! Separate Dining Room and Living Room. Master Bedroom features a dressing area and 4 Closets!! Completely renovated bathrooms! Finished Walk Out Basement with Wet Bar and Fire Place. Walk out on to the Patio for those lovely summer days for grilling. Washer and Dryer in the home. Located close to playground, metro bus stops and plenty of shopping! Minutes away from I-66 and I-495.



Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON!



Tenant pays for electric and water (no gas!)



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis



