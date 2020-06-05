Fully renovated Oakton townhouse features updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors on main and upper levels, large bedroom sizes, large rec room with wood burning fireplace, fully fenced rear yard with patio and deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct have any available units?
3162 Bradford Wood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct have?
Some of 3162 Bradford Wood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3162 Bradford Wood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3162 Bradford Wood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3162 Bradford Wood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3162 Bradford Wood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct offer parking?
No, 3162 Bradford Wood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3162 Bradford Wood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct have a pool?
No, 3162 Bradford Wood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct have accessible units?
No, 3162 Bradford Wood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3162 Bradford Wood Ct has units with dishwashers.
