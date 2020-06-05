All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 3162 Bradford Wood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
3162 Bradford Wood Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3162 Bradford Wood Ct

3162 Bradford Wood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3162 Bradford Wood Court, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated Oakton townhouse features updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors on main and upper levels, large bedroom sizes, large rec room with wood burning fireplace, fully fenced rear yard with patio and deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct have any available units?
3162 Bradford Wood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct have?
Some of 3162 Bradford Wood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3162 Bradford Wood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3162 Bradford Wood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3162 Bradford Wood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3162 Bradford Wood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct offer parking?
No, 3162 Bradford Wood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3162 Bradford Wood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct have a pool?
No, 3162 Bradford Wood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct have accessible units?
No, 3162 Bradford Wood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3162 Bradford Wood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3162 Bradford Wood Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University