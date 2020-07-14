All apartments in Oakton
3093 WINTER PINE COURT

3093 Winter Pine Court · No Longer Available
Location

3093 Winter Pine Court, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Super Commuter Location! Within walking distance to Vienna Metro-station/Orange Line! Bright & clean 3 bedroom + Den, 3.5 Bath Townhome available now. About 2100 sq feet. finished. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, opens to family room with wood burning fireplace. Generous room sizes throughout. Lower level with den, full bathroom, Storage room, and large Rec room that walks out to fenced backyard. Two assigned parking spaces. Community amenities: tennis court, 2 playgrounds, pool membership available. Steps to Providence Community Center with Fitness Room, classes, and indoor Basketball court. Ideal commuting location with easy access to Rt 29, 50, 66 and 495. Minutes to Mosaic District, Tyson's Corner, and INOVA Fairfax. Looking for a 1-3 year lease. No pets, no section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

