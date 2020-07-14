3093 WINTER PINE COURT

Amenities

Super Commuter Location! Within walking distance to Vienna Metro-station/Orange Line! Bright & clean 3 bedroom + Den, 3.5 Bath Townhome available now. About 2100 sq feet. finished. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, opens to family room with wood burning fireplace. Generous room sizes throughout. Lower level with den, full bathroom, Storage room, and large Rec room that walks out to fenced backyard. Two assigned parking spaces. Community amenities: tennis court, 2 playgrounds, pool membership available. Steps to Providence Community Center with Fitness Room, classes, and indoor Basketball court. Ideal commuting location with easy access to Rt 29, 50, 66 and 495. Minutes to Mosaic District, Tyson's Corner, and INOVA Fairfax. Looking for a 1-3 year lease. No pets, no section 8