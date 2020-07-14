3041 SOUTHERN ELM COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WALK TO VIENNA METRO-or use bus service. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in sought after Circle Woods. Located with easy access to George Mason U, Vienna Metro, Pan Am. Shopping center shops, Blake Lane. Granite counter tops, lower level features bedroom/den, full bathroom, walkout to rear fully fenced yard. Natural Gas utilities, 2 reserved parking spaces, 1 hanging pass for visitor. Delightful neighborhood. 4th bedroom plus family room and full bathroom located on lower level with walkout to rear yard.