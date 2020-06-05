Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT
2980 Paddock Wood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2980 Paddock Wood Court, Oakton, VA 22124
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT have any available units?
2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakton, VA
.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oakton Rent Report
.
Is 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakton
.
Does 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2980 PADDOCK WOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
Similar Pages
Oakton 1 Bedrooms
Oakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800
Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VA
Merrifield, VA
Adelphi, MD
West Falls Church, VA
Langley Park, MD
Sterling, VA
Aspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VA
Potomac, MD
Manassas Park, VA
White Oak, MD
Idylwood, VA
Gainesville, VA
Olney, MD
Huntington, VA
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University