2955 FINSBURY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

LUXURY LIVING 2 LEVELS 3 BR 2.5 BATH, END LL TOWNHOUSE STYLE. BRAND NEW CARPETING, FRESHLY PAINTED, PROFESSIONAL CLEAN, NEW BLINDS INSTALLED. MOVE IN CONDITION.WALK TO VIENNA METRO STATION. COMMUTER'S DREAM. HARDWOOD FLOORING, OPEN KITCHEN, GRANITE COUnTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BACK-SPLASH, SPACIOUS ROOM SIZES, GARAGE WITH REMOTE. CLOSE TO RT 66, 50,29 AND SHOPS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATION. $55 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT TO SAMSON PROPERTIES EMAIL LA APPLICATION OR DROP OFF AT 14526 LEE RD, CHANTILLY. IF APPLY ELECTRONICALLY TEXT LA APPLICANT NAME AND EMAIL ADDRESS.