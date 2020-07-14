All apartments in Oakton
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:09 PM

2935 CHESHAM ST

2935 Chesham Street · No Longer Available
Location

2935 Chesham Street, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 CHESHAM ST have any available units?
2935 CHESHAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Is 2935 CHESHAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
2935 CHESHAM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 CHESHAM ST pet-friendly?
No, 2935 CHESHAM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2935 CHESHAM ST offer parking?
Yes, 2935 CHESHAM ST offers parking.
Does 2935 CHESHAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2935 CHESHAM ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 CHESHAM ST have a pool?
No, 2935 CHESHAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 2935 CHESHAM ST have accessible units?
No, 2935 CHESHAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 CHESHAM ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2935 CHESHAM ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2935 CHESHAM ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2935 CHESHAM ST does not have units with air conditioning.
