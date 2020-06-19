All apartments in Oakton
2933 MELANIE LANE

2933 Melanie Lane
Location

2933 Melanie Lane, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home in Oakton. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Very open floor plan with lots of light! Fully finished basement. Gorgeous yard with a pool. House backs up to a neighborhood pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 MELANIE LANE have any available units?
2933 MELANIE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 MELANIE LANE have?
Some of 2933 MELANIE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 MELANIE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2933 MELANIE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 MELANIE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2933 MELANIE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2933 MELANIE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2933 MELANIE LANE offers parking.
Does 2933 MELANIE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2933 MELANIE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 MELANIE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2933 MELANIE LANE has a pool.
Does 2933 MELANIE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2933 MELANIE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 MELANIE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 MELANIE LANE has units with dishwashers.
