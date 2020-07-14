All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 2903 Saintsbury Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2903 Saintsbury Plaza
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:17 AM

2903 Saintsbury Plaza

2903 Saintsbury Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2903 Saintsbury Plaza, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two bedroom condo walking distance to metro. For picture go to below link:

https://www.redfin.com/VA/Fairfax/2903-Saintsbury-Plz-22031/unit-205/home/12074985?utm_source=ios_share&utm_medium=share&utm_campaign=copy_link&utm_nooverride=1&utm_content=link

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza have any available units?
2903 Saintsbury Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza have?
Some of 2903 Saintsbury Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Saintsbury Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Saintsbury Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Saintsbury Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Saintsbury Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Saintsbury Plaza offers parking.
Does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2903 Saintsbury Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza have a pool?
No, 2903 Saintsbury Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2903 Saintsbury Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Saintsbury Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOakton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Apartments with Pools
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MD
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University