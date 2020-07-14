Rent Calculator
All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 2903 Saintsbury Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2903 Saintsbury Plaza
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:17 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2903 Saintsbury Plaza
2903 Saintsbury Plaza
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2903 Saintsbury Plaza, Oakton, VA 22031
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two bedroom condo walking distance to metro. For picture go to below link:
https://www.redfin.com/VA/Fairfax/2903-Saintsbury-Plz-22031/unit-205/home/12074985?utm_source=ios_share&utm_medium=share&utm_campaign=copy_link&utm_nooverride=1&utm_content=link
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza have any available units?
2903 Saintsbury Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakton, VA
.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oakton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza have?
Some of 2903 Saintsbury Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2903 Saintsbury Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Saintsbury Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Saintsbury Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Saintsbury Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakton
.
Does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Saintsbury Plaza offers parking.
Does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2903 Saintsbury Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza have a pool?
No, 2903 Saintsbury Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2903 Saintsbury Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Saintsbury Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Saintsbury Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
