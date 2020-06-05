!!!! HURRY !!!! MOVE IN NOW !!! Townhouse with 3 BR,3FB,1HB,Deck,new carpet,kitchen granite counter top,dinning hardwood floor,very close to Vienna metro,Oakton high school,RT-66,RT-29,RT-123.Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE have any available units?
2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE have?
Some of 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.