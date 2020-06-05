All apartments in Oakton
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE

2878 Sutton Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2878 Sutton Oaks Lane, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
!!!! HURRY !!!! MOVE IN NOW !!! Townhouse with 3 BR,3FB,1HB,Deck,new carpet,kitchen granite counter top,dinning hardwood floor,very close to Vienna metro,Oakton high school,RT-66,RT-29,RT-123.Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE have any available units?
2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE have?
Some of 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE offer parking?
No, 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE have a pool?
No, 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE have accessible units?
No, 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2878 SUTTON OAKS LANE has units with dishwashers.
