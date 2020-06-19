2801 MILES STONE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly dog park fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous, Large Move-in ready 3 level Colonial SFD in Courthouse Commons. Huge kitchen w/ island and breakfast area, open to family room. SS Appliances, cooktop, wall double oven, and double door refrigerator. Formal Dining Room and High Ceilings. LARGE Master Bedroom w/ large in-suite Master Bathroom. Fully Finished Basement w/ ample space and family room. Full bathroom in LL. Enjoy the outdoors on the beautiful patio and backyard. Few minutes to Vienna Metro, Oakton Shopping Center, Nottaway Park and a dog park. Pet Friendly.