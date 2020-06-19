All apartments in Oakton
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

2801 MILES STONE DRIVE

2801 Miles Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Miles Stone Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, Large Move-in ready 3 level Colonial SFD in Courthouse Commons. Huge kitchen w/ island and breakfast area, open to family room. SS Appliances, cooktop, wall double oven, and double door refrigerator. Formal Dining Room and High Ceilings. LARGE Master Bedroom w/ large in-suite Master Bathroom. Fully Finished Basement w/ ample space and family room. Full bathroom in LL. Enjoy the outdoors on the beautiful patio and backyard. Few minutes to Vienna Metro, Oakton Shopping Center, Nottaway Park and a dog park. Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE have any available units?
2801 MILES STONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE have?
Some of 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2801 MILES STONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 MILES STONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
