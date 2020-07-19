All apartments in Oakton
2775 CODY ROAD
2775 CODY ROAD

2775 Cody Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2775 Cody Rd, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2775 CODY ROAD have any available units?
2775 CODY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2775 CODY ROAD have?
Some of 2775 CODY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2775 CODY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2775 CODY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2775 CODY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2775 CODY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2775 CODY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2775 CODY ROAD offers parking.
Does 2775 CODY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2775 CODY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2775 CODY ROAD have a pool?
No, 2775 CODY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2775 CODY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2775 CODY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2775 CODY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2775 CODY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
