Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

2719 EARLS COURT

2719 Earls Court · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Earls Court, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMMUTER'S DREAM! Wonderful 3 bedroom + 2 1/2 baths end unit townhouse with open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry and granite counter-tops that opens up to deck and family room. Walk-in closet in MBR and 9 foot ceilings. All neutral decor. Two car garage.Close proximity to Vienna metro-rail and Nottoway Park. Close to all that the Town of Vienna has to offer! Small dogs welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 EARLS COURT have any available units?
2719 EARLS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 EARLS COURT have?
Some of 2719 EARLS COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 EARLS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2719 EARLS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 EARLS COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2719 EARLS COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2719 EARLS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2719 EARLS COURT offers parking.
Does 2719 EARLS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 EARLS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 EARLS COURT have a pool?
No, 2719 EARLS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2719 EARLS COURT have accessible units?
No, 2719 EARLS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 EARLS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 EARLS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
