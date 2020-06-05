2719 EARLS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMMUTER'S DREAM! Wonderful 3 bedroom + 2 1/2 baths end unit townhouse with open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry and granite counter-tops that opens up to deck and family room. Walk-in closet in MBR and 9 foot ceilings. All neutral decor. Two car garage.Close proximity to Vienna metro-rail and Nottoway Park. Close to all that the Town of Vienna has to offer! Small dogs welcome.