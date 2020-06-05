All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 2507 W MEREDITH DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2507 W MEREDITH DR
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:53 AM

2507 W MEREDITH DR

2507 West Meredith Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2507 West Meredith Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 W MEREDITH DR have any available units?
2507 W MEREDITH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Is 2507 W MEREDITH DR currently offering any rent specials?
2507 W MEREDITH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 W MEREDITH DR pet-friendly?
No, 2507 W MEREDITH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2507 W MEREDITH DR offer parking?
No, 2507 W MEREDITH DR does not offer parking.
Does 2507 W MEREDITH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 W MEREDITH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 W MEREDITH DR have a pool?
No, 2507 W MEREDITH DR does not have a pool.
Does 2507 W MEREDITH DR have accessible units?
No, 2507 W MEREDITH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 W MEREDITH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 W MEREDITH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 W MEREDITH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 W MEREDITH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University