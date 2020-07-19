Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE
2493 Glengyle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2493 Glengyle Drive, Oakton, VA 22181
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY **REMODELED - PERFECT MOVE IN CONDITION!** 2 BR'S + 1.5 BATHS ** CONVENIENT LOCATION - VIENNA METRO, SHOPPING & MORE ** RUNNING TRACK AT MADISON HS ***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE have any available units?
2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakton, VA
.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oakton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE have?
Some of 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakton
.
Does 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2493 GLENGYLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
