All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2218 ABBOTSFORD DR
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM

2218 ABBOTSFORD DR

2218 Abbotsford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2218 Abbotsford Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular MOVE IN READY brick front colonial in a superb location! Madison HS District. Formal living room & dining room. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen. Lovely family room with built-ins & gas fireplace. Master suite with grand bath & walk-in closet, plus 3 bedrooms on upper level. Fully finished lower level with huge rec room, 5th bedroom, cedar closet & full bathroom. Meticulous gardens, with a lovely patio & gazebo - perfect for outdoor dining, entertaining or simply relax. **Sprinkle system. Lawn maintenance included in monthly rent!** Applications must be submitted online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR have any available units?
2218 ABBOTSFORD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR have?
Some of 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR currently offering any rent specials?
2218 ABBOTSFORD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR pet-friendly?
No, 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR offer parking?
Yes, 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR offers parking.
Does 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR have a pool?
No, 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR does not have a pool.
Does 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR have accessible units?
No, 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 ABBOTSFORD DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOakton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Apartments with Pools
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MD
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University