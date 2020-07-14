2218 ABBOTSFORD DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular MOVE IN READY brick front colonial in a superb location! Madison HS District. Formal living room & dining room. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen. Lovely family room with built-ins & gas fireplace. Master suite with grand bath & walk-in closet, plus 3 bedrooms on upper level. Fully finished lower level with huge rec room, 5th bedroom, cedar closet & full bathroom. Meticulous gardens, with a lovely patio & gazebo - perfect for outdoor dining, entertaining or simply relax. **Sprinkle system. Lawn maintenance included in monthly rent!** Applications must be submitted online!