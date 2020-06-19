All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT

10674 Oakton Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10674 Oakton Ridge Court, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT have any available units?
10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Is 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10674 OAKTON RIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University