Spacious & bright SF with front porch. Full of the upgrades. 2 story foyer and hardwood floor on main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertop & stainless appliances. Huge master bed with luxury bath. Walking distance to shopping. Next to RT-123. Close to I-66 and Metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10315 LYNNHAVEN PLACE have any available units?
10315 LYNNHAVEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10315 LYNNHAVEN PLACE have?
Some of 10315 LYNNHAVEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10315 LYNNHAVEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10315 LYNNHAVEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.