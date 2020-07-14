Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 10222 BALTUSROL CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
10222 BALTUSROL CT
Last updated December 15 2019 at 10:04 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10222 BALTUSROL CT
10222 Baltusrol Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10222 Baltusrol Court, Oakton, VA 22124
Amenities
garage
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
*** REDUCED***Brick Front Garage Townhouse in minute from Vienna Metro. New Carpet in Basement and Visitor parking space in front.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT have any available units?
10222 BALTUSROL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakton, VA
.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oakton Rent Report
.
Is 10222 BALTUSROL CT currently offering any rent specials?
10222 BALTUSROL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10222 BALTUSROL CT pet-friendly?
No, 10222 BALTUSROL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakton
.
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT offer parking?
Yes, 10222 BALTUSROL CT offers parking.
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10222 BALTUSROL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT have a pool?
No, 10222 BALTUSROL CT does not have a pool.
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT have accessible units?
No, 10222 BALTUSROL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10222 BALTUSROL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10222 BALTUSROL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Similar Pages
Oakton 1 Bedrooms
Oakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800
Oakton Apartments with Pools
Oakton Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VA
Merrifield, VA
Adelphi, MD
West Falls Church, VA
Oxon Hill, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Fort Washington, MD
Lincolnia, VA
Potomac, MD
Manassas Park, VA
White Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Idylwood, VA
Gainesville, VA
Olney, MD
Huntington, VA
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University