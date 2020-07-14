All apartments in Oakton
Last updated December 15 2019 at 10:04 AM

10222 BALTUSROL CT

10222 Baltusrol Court · No Longer Available
Location

10222 Baltusrol Court, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

garage
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
*** REDUCED***Brick Front Garage Townhouse in minute from Vienna Metro. New Carpet in Basement and Visitor parking space in front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT have any available units?
10222 BALTUSROL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Is 10222 BALTUSROL CT currently offering any rent specials?
10222 BALTUSROL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10222 BALTUSROL CT pet-friendly?
No, 10222 BALTUSROL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT offer parking?
Yes, 10222 BALTUSROL CT offers parking.
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10222 BALTUSROL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT have a pool?
No, 10222 BALTUSROL CT does not have a pool.
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT have accessible units?
No, 10222 BALTUSROL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10222 BALTUSROL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10222 BALTUSROL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10222 BALTUSROL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
