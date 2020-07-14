All apartments in Oakton
Last updated August 2 2019

10210 Bushman Dr

10210 Bushman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10210 Bushman Drive, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bedrooms, 2 baths gorgeous top floor condo, hard wood flooring, crown molding, upgraded baths, light-capturing sunroom & remodeled kitchen. Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer/dryer, oak cabinets and generous table space. Master suite with sunlit box bay window, walk-in closet, & adjoining private bath. Community amenities include Tennis court and swimming pool. Great location: access to Rt 66, Rt 50, Metro bus stop in front of the condo, minutes to Vienna Metro (orange line), great schools and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10210 Bushman Dr have any available units?
10210 Bushman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10210 Bushman Dr have?
Some of 10210 Bushman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10210 Bushman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10210 Bushman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10210 Bushman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10210 Bushman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10210 Bushman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10210 Bushman Dr offers parking.
Does 10210 Bushman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10210 Bushman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10210 Bushman Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10210 Bushman Dr has a pool.
Does 10210 Bushman Dr have accessible units?
No, 10210 Bushman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10210 Bushman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10210 Bushman Dr has units with dishwashers.
