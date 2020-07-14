10210 Bushman Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2 Bedrooms, 2 baths gorgeous top floor condo, hard wood flooring, crown molding, upgraded baths, light-capturing sunroom & remodeled kitchen. Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer/dryer, oak cabinets and generous table space. Master suite with sunlit box bay window, walk-in closet, & adjoining private bath. Community amenities include Tennis court and swimming pool. Great location: access to Rt 66, Rt 50, Metro bus stop in front of the condo, minutes to Vienna Metro (orange line), great schools and restaurants.