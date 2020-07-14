10210 Bushman Dr

Amenities
2 Bedrooms, 2 baths gorgeous top floor condo, hard wood flooring, crown molding, upgraded baths, light-capturing sunroom & remodeled kitchen. Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer/dryer, oak cabinets and generous table space. Master suite with sunlit box bay window, walk-in closet, & adjoining private bath. Community amenities include Tennis court and swimming pool. Great location: access to Rt 66, Rt 50, Metro bus stop in front of the condo, minutes to Vienna Metro (orange line), great schools and restaurants.