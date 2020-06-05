Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD
10057 Oakton Terrace Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10057 Oakton Terrace Road, Oakton, VA 22124
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate, updated 2nd floor condo in desirable Oakton. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, updated bathroom, fresh paint, ample storage, fireplace, 2 parking spaces....this is the perfect condo.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD have any available units?
10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakton, VA
.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oakton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD have?
Some of 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakton
.
Does 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD offers parking.
Does 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD have a pool?
No, 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10057 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
