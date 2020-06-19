10009 FIVE OAKS ROAD

Amenities

Spacious, Cozy Single Family Home - Walk to Vienna Metro * Walking distance to Oakton HS and great elementary school~* Super convenient I-66 access~* Minutes' drive to Oakton or Fairfax commercial zone~* Cul-de-sac street, huge parking space~* Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home, beautiful hardwood plan* Spacious Main Level Recreation Room could be 4th Bedroom, brand-new laminate, huge closets~* Newer Kitchen, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops~* New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, new Washer and Dryer* New Indoor Heat/AC unit replaced in 2017~* Formal Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room & Sun Room!~* Updated Family Room, Bathrooms and Laundry room~* Lovely backyard and playground~* Newer windows