45968 Iron Oak Terrace

Amenities
Description
- New Town-home (4 years). Great Location.
- Easy access to Dulles airport,
- Dulles Mall,
- New metro rail (Silver Line),
- Herndon Park-and-Ride,
- Easy access to toll road 267,
- Few miles to shopping/dinning spots.
Town-home includes special features such as a
- Mini-suite in the lower level with full bath and plenty of closets.
- Beautiful deck off main level.
- Nice yard with open space!
- Open Floor Plan with wood flooring.
- Upgraded kitchen (granite, stainless steel appliances, beautiful island!.
- Small Pets: Ask.
Apply on line : https://dfire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/