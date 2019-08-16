45968 Iron Oak Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Description

- New Town-home (4 years). Great Location.

- Easy access to Dulles airport,

- Dulles Mall,

- New metro rail (Silver Line),

- Herndon Park-and-Ride,

- Easy access to toll road 267,

- Few miles to shopping/dinning spots.



Town-home includes special features such as a

- Mini-suite in the lower level with full bath and plenty of closets.

- Beautiful deck off main level.

- Nice yard with open space!

- Open Floor Plan with wood flooring.

- Upgraded kitchen (granite, stainless steel appliances, beautiful island!.

- Small Pets: Ask.



Apply on line : https://dfire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/