Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Light and bright end unit in Great location. Harwood on main level with an open concept including Living room, eat-in kitchen with a den filled with windows. Top level with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fully finished walk out basement w/fireplace and 4th bedroom. Fully fenced back yard. Close to Historic Herndon, Rt. 28, RT 267, Dulles Airport and future metro stop. Must See!! CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED!!