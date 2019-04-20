All apartments in Oak Grove
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

22920 Fleet Ter

22920 Fleet Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22920 Fleet Terrace, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
22920 Fleet Ter Available 06/01/19 Lovely Town home in Sterling! - Bright, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full updated bath townhome. Appealing open floor plan with large living space, hardwood floors, great views in front and sunny exposure throughout. Newer stainless steel appliances and pantry in the kitchen, detached 2 car garage, large deck and fenced backyard. Clean, vacant and move in ready! Close to shopping, schools, Dulles airport, Route 28, WOD trail and future metro!
Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. NO smoking.

(RLNE3100110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22920 Fleet Ter have any available units?
22920 Fleet Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 22920 Fleet Ter have?
Some of 22920 Fleet Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22920 Fleet Ter currently offering any rent specials?
22920 Fleet Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22920 Fleet Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 22920 Fleet Ter is pet friendly.
Does 22920 Fleet Ter offer parking?
Yes, 22920 Fleet Ter offers parking.
Does 22920 Fleet Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22920 Fleet Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22920 Fleet Ter have a pool?
No, 22920 Fleet Ter does not have a pool.
Does 22920 Fleet Ter have accessible units?
No, 22920 Fleet Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 22920 Fleet Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 22920 Fleet Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22920 Fleet Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 22920 Fleet Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
