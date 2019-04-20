Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

22920 Fleet Ter Available 06/01/19 Lovely Town home in Sterling! - Bright, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full updated bath townhome. Appealing open floor plan with large living space, hardwood floors, great views in front and sunny exposure throughout. Newer stainless steel appliances and pantry in the kitchen, detached 2 car garage, large deck and fenced backyard. Clean, vacant and move in ready! Close to shopping, schools, Dulles airport, Route 28, WOD trail and future metro!

Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. NO smoking.



(RLNE3100110)