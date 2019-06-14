All apartments in Oak Grove
22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1

22853 Lacey Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22853 Lacey Oak Terrace, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Like new Townhome. Great Location. Easy access to Dulles airport, Dulles Mall, new metro rail (Silver Line), Herndon Park-and-Ride, easy access to toll road 267, few miles to shopping/dinning spots. Townhome includes special features such as a mini-suite in the lower level with full bath and plenty of closets. Beautiful patio off main level. Nice yard with open space! Open Floor Plan with wood flooring. Upgraded kitchen (granite, stainless steel appliances, beautiful island!. Small Pets: Ask.

Apply on line : https://dfire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 have any available units?
22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 have?
Some of 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 offers parking.
Does 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 have a pool?
No, 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 have accessible units?
No, 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22853 Lacey Oak Terrace - 1 has units with air conditioning.
