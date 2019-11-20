Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Springfield
Find more places like 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Springfield, VA
/
7605 LONG PINE DRIVE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7605 LONG PINE DRIVE
7605 Long Pine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7605 Long Pine Drive, North Springfield, VA 22151
North Springfield
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful, stunning home! Granite, SS appliances, hardwoods, fireplace, new washer/dryer, carport, 2 sheds, nice yard, excellent location. Pictures are from previous listing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE have any available units?
7605 LONG PINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Springfield, VA
.
What amenities does 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE have?
Some of 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7605 LONG PINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Springfield
.
Does 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7605 LONG PINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Springfield, VA
Annandale, VA
Kings Park, VA
West Springfield, VA
Franconia, VA
Burke, VA
Lincolnia, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Woodburn, VA
Lake Barcroft, VA
Mantua, VA
Newington, VA
West Falls Church, VA
Newington Forest, VA
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Fort Belvoir, VA
Hayfield, VA
Rose Hill, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University