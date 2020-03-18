All apartments in North Springfield
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:55 AM

5307 JULIET ST

5307 Juliet Street · No Longer Available
Location

5307 Juliet Street, North Springfield, VA 22151
North Springfield

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
LEASE FELL THRU. Recently updated 1 owner home. Lovely corner lot. Extra large carport for up to 6 cars. Convenient location close to elementary schools. Numerous transportation routes (Braddock & Backlick)Must apply online at longandfoster.com search VAFX1100498

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 JULIET ST have any available units?
5307 JULIET ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Springfield, VA.
Is 5307 JULIET ST currently offering any rent specials?
5307 JULIET ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 JULIET ST pet-friendly?
No, 5307 JULIET ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Springfield.
Does 5307 JULIET ST offer parking?
Yes, 5307 JULIET ST offers parking.
Does 5307 JULIET ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 JULIET ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 JULIET ST have a pool?
No, 5307 JULIET ST does not have a pool.
Does 5307 JULIET ST have accessible units?
No, 5307 JULIET ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 JULIET ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5307 JULIET ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5307 JULIET ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5307 JULIET ST does not have units with air conditioning.

