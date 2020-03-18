5307 Juliet Street, North Springfield, VA 22151 North Springfield
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LEASE FELL THRU. Recently updated 1 owner home. Lovely corner lot. Extra large carport for up to 6 cars. Convenient location close to elementary schools. Numerous transportation routes (Braddock & Backlick)Must apply online at longandfoster.com search VAFX1100498
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5307 JULIET ST have any available units?
5307 JULIET ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Springfield, VA.
Is 5307 JULIET ST currently offering any rent specials?
5307 JULIET ST is not currently offering any rent specials.