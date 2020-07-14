University Apartments

Amenities

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



University Gardens & Terrace combines comfortable living with an excellent location next to Janaf Shopping center, Naval bases, the oceanfront and not to forget our close location to the bus line. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom garden apartments offer fully-equipped kitchens, oversized closets, plush wall to wall carpeting, large bedrooms and private patios & balconies. Your new home also includes the convenient use of our swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry facilities, playground and more. University is designed to be your new home - not just a place to live!