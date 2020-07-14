All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

University Apartments

5801 Lowery Rd · (608) 480-1631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5801 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502
Lake Taylor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 89204 · Avail. Aug 15

$865

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 17203 · Avail. Sep 8

$865

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 03102 · Avail. Oct 8

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12202 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,020

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 02204 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 02101 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
online portal
playground
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

University Gardens & Terrace combines comfortable living with an excellent location next to Janaf Shopping center, Naval bases, the oceanfront and not to forget our close location to the bus line. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom garden apartments offer fully-equipped kitchens, oversized closets, plush wall to wall carpeting, large bedrooms and private patios & balconies. Your new home also includes the convenient use of our swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry facilities, playground and more. University is designed to be your new home - not just a place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months; 6 months (+ $65 monthly premium)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant; $50 married couples
Deposit: $200 - $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; breed restrictions apply - please contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Apartments have any available units?
University Apartments has 11 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does University Apartments have?
Some of University Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
University Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, University Apartments is pet friendly.
Does University Apartments offer parking?
Yes, University Apartments offers parking.
Does University Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, University Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does University Apartments have a pool?
Yes, University Apartments has a pool.
Does University Apartments have accessible units?
No, University Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does University Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Apartments has units with dishwashers.
