Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

The Virginia Building

101 West Plume Street · (757) 350-8880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 West Plume Street, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. Oct 24

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Virginia Building.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
car charging
elevator
24hr gym
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
lobby
online portal
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

The Virginia Building has followed Downtown Norfolk's development from the early 1900s and into today. Looking over Granby Street and Elizabeth Rivers harbor, The Virginia Building offers spectacular city views with peeks into the past with its historic renovation.

**Our leasing office is located at The Law Building Apartments at 145 Granby Street.**

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - Half month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. $100 waitlist holding fee (applied to admin fee when apartment is accepted)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1st pet); $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Virginia Building have any available units?
The Virginia Building has 2 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does The Virginia Building have?
Some of The Virginia Building's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Virginia Building currently offering any rent specials?
The Virginia Building is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Virginia Building pet-friendly?
Yes, The Virginia Building is pet friendly.
Does The Virginia Building offer parking?
Yes, The Virginia Building offers parking.
Does The Virginia Building have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Virginia Building offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Virginia Building have a pool?
No, The Virginia Building does not have a pool.
Does The Virginia Building have accessible units?
No, The Virginia Building does not have accessible units.
Does The Virginia Building have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Virginia Building has units with dishwashers.

